Mary E. Sullivan Buys 10,000 Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Stock

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Director Mary E. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,087.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.13 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ORN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

