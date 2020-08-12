United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in United Continental by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in United Continental by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 8.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.42.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

