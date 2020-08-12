M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Holdings Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. M/I Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.15.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

