Mackay Shields LLC Sells 83,396 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,396 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,241,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 757,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 70,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. Immunomedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). Research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.