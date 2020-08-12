Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 40,300 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,331,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,974,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,195,000.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $113,987.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,819.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,549 shares in the company, valued at $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,413 shares of company stock worth $667,328 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

