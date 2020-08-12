Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 64,587 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $8,501,000.

Shares of ROUS stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

