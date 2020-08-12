Signaturefd LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Embraer by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,571,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,184,000 after purchasing an additional 569,300 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Embraer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,784,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Embraer by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,360 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Embraer by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 959,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 430,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $5,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Embraer SA has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. Embraer had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer SA will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Embraer from $4.70 to $4.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

