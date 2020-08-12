Signaturefd LLC Sells 561 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,119,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 710,335 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 368,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

GRFS opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.