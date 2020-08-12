Signaturefd LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 883 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $322,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Century Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 133,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:CCS opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Century Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,171 shares of company stock worth $11,153,694. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

