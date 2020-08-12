Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,421,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 854,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 274,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 751,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. increased their target price on Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

NYSE:CALX opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Calix Inc has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

