Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 884,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 54,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARI opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a current ratio of 48.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

