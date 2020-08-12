Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

