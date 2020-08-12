Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,056 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CAE by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,042,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in CAE by 1,024.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 151,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 138,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CAE by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Securities cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.25 million. Analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

