Signaturefd LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 296.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EGP opened at $133.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

