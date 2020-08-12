Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 133.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 13.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

STAG opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

