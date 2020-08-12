Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,508 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,984 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter worth $5,232,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.54.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

