Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,656,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 193,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

