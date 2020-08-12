Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,227 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $39,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in SLM by 1,828.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $75,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Corp has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. Analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

