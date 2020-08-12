Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Position in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of LSI Industries worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 807,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

