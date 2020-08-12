Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,911 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,995,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Dana by 5.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,106,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 2.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. Cfra upgraded shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

