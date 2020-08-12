Signaturefd LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 53.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $40.61.

