Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $280.57 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $289.10. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

