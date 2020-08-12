Signaturefd LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 130.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

