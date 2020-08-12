Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after buying an additional 3,205,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,464 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guardant Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,641,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,152,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Guardant Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $105.84.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $4,603,792.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,744,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,174,840.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $891,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,731.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,027,488 shares of company stock valued at $750,947,992. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

