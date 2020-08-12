Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 3,531 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 566,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.