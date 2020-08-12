M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

