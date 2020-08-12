Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,602 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insmed were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 183.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 114,973 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 7.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,126,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,766,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,020,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.68.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

