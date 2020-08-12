M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 108.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of TRNO opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.