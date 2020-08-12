Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,032 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kennametal by 60.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $512,120 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE KMT opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -439.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

