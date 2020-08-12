Strs Ohio Buys 3,900 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HMS were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in HMS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 324,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HMSY opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. HMS’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HMSY shares. TheStreet cut HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

