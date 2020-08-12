M&T Bank Corp Buys 569 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

