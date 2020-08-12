Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,471 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,053,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,076,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 601,604 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,020.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,396,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPAI opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 701.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

