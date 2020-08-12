Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,960 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 213,036 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 756,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 576,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

