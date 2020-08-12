Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 754 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCRX. Guggenheim began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $663,167.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 60,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $3,021,277.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,069.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,152,130. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -239.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.