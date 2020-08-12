M&T Bank Corp Makes New $279,000 Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $130,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crowdstrike by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Crowdstrike by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,680 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,783 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $776,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,995,425 shares of company stock valued at $925,909,197. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

