M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in IDACORP by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 75,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 37,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IDA opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $94.61. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

