M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,457,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,989,000 after purchasing an additional 258,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after buying an additional 514,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,852,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,574,000 after buying an additional 83,467 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $170,553,000.

MBB stock opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

