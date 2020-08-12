M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 11,602 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

