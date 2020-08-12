Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $124,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 67.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryanair from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

