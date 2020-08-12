M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,615 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 140.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

