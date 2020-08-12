M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,528 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

