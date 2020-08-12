M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,234 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

