M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,143,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Voya Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

