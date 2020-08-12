Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nlight were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $593,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 7,637 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $171,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,614 shares of company stock worth $1,023,929. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Nlight Inc has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $971.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

