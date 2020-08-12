M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

