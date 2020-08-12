M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LVHD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

