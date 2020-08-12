M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,428 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 103,190 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.18.

PTC opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,344. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

