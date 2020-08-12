Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,364 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 257.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $178,633,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1,537.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.25 and a 52 week high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

