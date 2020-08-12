Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after acquiring an additional 234,160 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson purchased 2,500 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

