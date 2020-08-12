Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Repligen were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,177.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,965 shares of company stock valued at $10,402,940. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $159.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

